North East Thailand Times

News From Thailand's North Eastern Provinces. From buriramtimes.com. Sponsored by William Property Co. Ltd

Thailand News

146 People Die, 1,182 Injured In Thailand On First Three Days Of New Year Break

ByRobert Haines

Jan 2, 2023

The death toll in road accidents during the first three days of the seven-day New Year holidays has risen to 146 and 1,182 people have been injured in 1,183 accidents, according to the Department of Public Disaster Prevention and Mitigation today (Sunday).

59 people were killed and 467 others were injured in 466 road accidents yesterday alone. 36.70% of the accidents were caused by speeding and 30.04% involved drunk driving. Motorcycles were involved in 82.56% of the accidents. 80.90% of the incidents occurred on straight roads.

During the past three days, a total of 424,745 cars and motorcycles were stopped by police and other officials for examination. 67,203 drivers have been charged, including 18,964 for not having a license, 18,116 for not wearing a crash helmet and 8,497 for speeding.

Most of the accidents occurred between 6am and 7pm and most of the fatalities were aged between 20 and 29.

The southern province of Surat Thani recorded 19 road accidents with 29 people injured, the most of any province. Chiang Rai recorded the highest death toll, with seven.

(Source: – Thai PBS)

By Robert Haines

Related Post

Thailand News

Proposed National Uniforms To Make Traffic Police Approachable

Jan 3, 2023 Robert Haines
Thailand News

218 Killed And 1,647 Injured Over 4-Day New Year Holiday

Jan 3, 2023 Robert Haines
Thailand News

Mixed Blessings In Thailand’s Holiday Road Carnage

Jan 1, 2023 Robert Haines

You missed

Thailand News

Proposed National Uniforms To Make Traffic Police Approachable

Jan 3, 2023 Robert Haines
Thailand News

218 Killed And 1,647 Injured Over 4-Day New Year Holiday

Jan 3, 2023 Robert Haines
Thailand News

146 People Die, 1,182 Injured In Thailand On First Three Days Of New Year Break

Jan 2, 2023 Robert Haines
Thailand News

Mixed Blessings In Thailand’s Holiday Road Carnage

Jan 1, 2023 Robert Haines