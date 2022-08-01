15 Healthy Foods To Select While On The Go At 7-Eleven Thailand

1. Ready To Eat Eggs

7-Eleven has numerous types of ready-to-eat eggs cooked in different ways. Whether you like hard-boiled, soft-boiled, steamed, or even Japanese-style steamed eggs, you’ll find something to suit your tastes. These ready-to-eat eggs offer a reliable source of protein. They’re also relatively low in fat and carbs, as well as inexpensive. For a more fulfilling meal, you can eat them with other healthy food available on 7-Eleven’s shelves.

2. Sweet potato

If you see packaged sweet potatoes on the shelf, don’t skip them. The grilled Japanese sweet potatoes are a great source of complex carbohydrates. Therefore, they will fuel you, ensuring you have the energy to go about your day. Plus, they are packed with vitamins and fibre. Besides their health benefits, the grilled Japanese sweet potatoes will also delight your taste buds with their sweet taste, as well as soft and creamy texture.

3. Coconut

There are numerous bottled and canned coconut water, but nothing beats this aromatic coconut still in its shell. The top of the coconut is already pre-cut, so it’s very easy to enjoy. It also comes with a straw and spoon, making it simpler for you to drink the sweet coconut water and scoop out the meat. It’s a refreshing and nutritious treat, great for preventing dehydration on a busy day.

4. Chicken Breast

Another healthy food in 7-Eleven Thailand is chicken breasts. These are a staple of 7-Eleven healthy diets. A selection of chicken breasts is available with different calories, such as the 90 grams of chicken breast with 90 calories by Delight. These chicken breasts are a great source of lean protein. This means you’ll get a high concentration of proteins out of every calorie. They are also very low in fat and carbs.

5. Edamame

If you’re in need of a tasty but healthy snack, edamame can be a great option, especially if you’re trying to avoid meat. Usually found in the frozen area, these tiny green beans are packed with proteins, antioxidants, and nutrients. Therefore, they are a great source of energy and fibre.

6. Canned Tuna

Canned tuna is one of the healthiest sources of protein you can buy in 7-Eleven. It’s a good option if you’re trying to lose fat mass or lean out since it’s low in calories but high in protein. Although it’s low in fat, it’s still considered a good source of omega-3 fatty acids. Moreover, it’ll reduce your cravings and increase your feelings of fullness.

7. Salad

When you’re looking for something green to eat, 7-Eleven has a variety of salad options. You can find chicken and veggies salad with salad dressings and mayonnaise. If you don’t want to eat chicken, tuna salad is also available. Aside from being the basis for a light and refreshing meal, these salads have a wealth of nutritional benefits. To bring up the protein content and make it more delicious, add more tuna from the canned tuna.

8. Purple rice (riceberry)

For carbohydrate sources, 7-Eleven has several types of rice. Packaged in a tiny bowl, 150 grams each, the rice offers around 200 calories, 3 to 4 grams of proteins, and 40 grams of carbs. All of them are healthy, but we recommend riceberry since it offers slightly more fibre content than white rice.

9. Yoghurt

A range of yoghurt is available in 7-Eleven, but for the healthiest option, choose the Meiji Bulgaria Yoghurt. This is because it has no additives like artificial flavouring, stabilisers, or sugar. If you want something with a bit of sweetness, the Bulgaria Yoghurt with natural honey is worth a try. In addition to satisfying your cravings, yoghurt is also high in protein, vitamins, and calcium. Furthermore, it’s rich in live culture or probiotics, which may enhance the gut microbiota to protect your bones and teeth.

10. Nuts