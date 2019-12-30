159 People Dead After First Three Days Of Thai Holiday Campaign

159 people have died in the first three days of the Christmas/New Year holiday 7 day safety campaign. During those three days there has been 1,504 crashes resulting in 1,549 injuries. The numbers take into account last Friday up to midnight Sunday night.

The capital, Bangkok, has registered the highest death toll and the highest number of drink-driving cases.

The death toll in Bangkok was 10 fatalities, but the highest number of accidents was in the northern province of Lampang, with 48 crashes. The Central province of Nakhon Pathom, west of Bangkok, reported the most people injured in road accidents over the three days – 56.

Police say that these first three day figures have dropped from the same period last year thanks to the cooperation of the people and concerned organisations.

Yesterday there were 531 road accidents, 47 deaths and 560 injured people. Drink-driving remains the most common single cause, present in about 32% of accidents, closely followed by speeding, about 31%.

Bangkok has had the highest number of drink-driving offenders, with 289 offenders, followed by 254 in Khon Kaen and 237 in Maha Sarakham in Thailand’s north east.

(Source: Bangkok Post)

Like this: Like Loading...