16-year-old Thai Boy Named World Athletics Fastest 100m Under 18 Sprinter

Thailand’s sprint sensation, 16-year-old Puripol Boonson, has been named by the World Athletics as the Number One 100-metre sprinter in the Under-18 age group, with a record of 10.09 seconds, set at the 2022 World Athletics U20 Championships held in Colombia last Tuesday (August 2nd), according to the World Athletics website.

The previous record of 10.15 seconds was held by American sprinter Anthony Schwartz since 2017.

Puripol also set a national record of 20.19 seconds in the 200-metre sprint in Kazakhstan on June 27th. Despite joining the SEA Games for the first time in Hanoi in May, he won three golds.

(Source: – Asean Now)

Like this: Like Loading...

Related