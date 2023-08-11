200,000 Baht Debt Dispute Culminates In Marketplace Shooting In Kalasin

A dispute over a debt took a violent turn when a man was shot at the bustling Thung Sri Mueang evening market in Kalasin, Thailand. A 63-year-old man named Wanna shot a restaurant owner in the busy market following an argument related to a loan.

Just before the shooting occurred at 5:40 pm, the victim, Sa-ad, a 51-year-old operator of a grilled pork neck shop, was going about his usual business at the local market. Unexpectedly, Wanna, a familiar customer, approached Sa-ad’s stall and demanded repayment of a loan that exceeded 200,000 baht. The situation escalated, leading Wanna to draw a .32 caliber handgun and shoot Sa-ad in the right cheek, causing critical injuries.

Emergency services quickly arrived at the scene of the shooting at the marketplace. They attempted to revive Sa-ad on-site before rushing him to the hospital. Subsequently, Wanna, the perpetrator of the shooting, turned himself in to the police. He surrendered the .32 caliber handgun used in the crime. Charges against him include attempted murder and violating firearm regulations.

Wanna’s wife, who operates a food stand across from the victim’s stall, expressed her shock, revealing that she had no prior knowledge of her husband owning a firearm. She recounted, “I saw my husband serving meals to his customers. He was packing food into bags. Then I heard a gunshot from around the corner. After that, my husband ran across the road and rode away on his motorcycle.”

Allegedly, Wanna had shown signs of emotional distress earlier, indicating a desire to kill without specifying a target. His actions are believed to stem from his frustration over the debt owed to him by Sa-ad. The loan had a relatively low interest rate of 5%. With no funds to assist her husband in his legal troubles, Wanna’s wife has left the matter to be resolved through the courts.

