208 Dead, 2031 Injured In First Four Days Of Safe Driving Campaign

The Road Safety Operation Center (RSOC) is overseeing on New Year’s Eve travel and ensuring security at festival areas.

On Tuesday(Dec 31), at the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation. Mr. Vittawan Sunthornkajit, Director General of the Department of Probation, reported that, as of 30th December 2019, there have been 485 accidents, resulting in 48 deaths and 484 injured. The total accidents, since the first day of the campaign (27-30 December 2019), stands at 1,988 including 208 deaths and 2,031 injured.

The RSOC urged and increase in the supervision of safety measurements during the New Year’s Eve festival, including supervision of entertainment and leisure businesses, monitoring countdown event areas and their approach routes by implementing liquor restrictions.

Emphasis is to be placed on proactive measures to prevent drunk driving and speeding and promote the use of safety equipment, such as safety belts and helmets every time.

(Source: – NNT)

Like this: Like Loading...