22,073 New Covid Cases, 69 More Deaths

People wait for their Covid-19 vaccinations at Bang Sue Grand Station in Bangkok on Saturday. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)

The country registered 69 more Covid-19 fatalities and 22,073 new cases during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Wednesday morning.

This compared with the 69 coronavirus-related fatalities and 18,943 new cases reported on Tuesday morning.

The figures did not include 31,890 positive results from antigen tests over the past 24 hours. The number would otherwise result in the combined new cases of 53,963.

The 69 new fatalities were between the ages of 17 and 95 years old.

Screenshot from https://epidemic-stats.com/coronavirus/thailand

Bangkok had 15 new deaths while there were six more fatalities in adjacent provinces – in Samut Sakhon (3), Samut Prakan (2) and Nakhon Pathom (1).

Other central plain provinces further from the capital recorded 22 more deaths – five in Chon Buri, three each in Prachuap Khiri Khan and Lop Buri, two each in Kanchanaburi and Trat and one each in Chachoengsao, Prachin Buri, Samut Songkhram, Ayutthaya, Sa Kaeo, Sing Buri and Suphan Buri.

The Northeast had five new fatalities – two in Khon Kaen and once each in Nakhon Ratchasima, Buri Ram and Si Sa Ket.

The South reported 17 more deaths – three each in Krabi, Phuket and Chumphon, two each in Trang and Pattani and one each in Narathiwat, Phangnga, Satun and Surat Thani.

The North saw four new fatalities in Phayao (2), Phetchabun (1) and Tak (1).

There were 21,830 new infection cases in the general population, 151 among prison inmates and 92 imported cases.

Of the local Covid-19 infections, 21,653 were confirmed at hospitals and 177 via mass testing.

Bangkok had the most new cases at 3,152, followed by 976 in Chon Buri, 964 in Samut Prakan, 911 in Nonthaburi, 888 in Nakhon Si Thammarat, 735 in Samut Sakhon, 619 in Ayutthaya, 545 in Phuket, 452 in Buri Ram and 436 in Chachoengsao.

The 92 imported cases were from 24 countries and included 21 from Cambodia, 14 from Germany, 12 from Myanmar, nine from the United Kingdom and five each from Indonesia and France.

On Tuesday 221,585 people received Covid-19 treatment at hospitals (down from 224,328), including 1,200 seriously ill patients with lung inflammation (up from 1,189) and 404 dependent on ventilators (up from 400).

The 24-hour period also saw 24,747 Covid-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus.

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 3,088,873 Covid-19 cases, including 865,438 cases this year, with 2,843,850 complete recoveries to date.

The death toll stood at 23,438 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 1,740 so far this year.

Global Covid-19 cases rose by 1.60 million in 24 hours to 449.91 million. The worldwide death toll went up by 6,807 to 6.03 million.

Over the past seven days, South Korea had the most cases of 1.59 million, followed by Germany with 1.16 million cases, Vietnam with 959,273 cases and Russia with 586,025 cases.

(Source: – Bangkok Post)

