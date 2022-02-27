24,719 New Covid Cases, 42 More Deaths

Workers wearing personal protective equipment bury a civilian defence volunteer who died from the Covid-19 coronavirus at Ban Yakang cemetery in Narathiwat province on Thursday. (AFP photo)

The country registered 24,719 more Covid-19 cases and 42 new fatalities during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Sunday morning.

This compared with the 40 coronavirus-related fatalities and 25,615 new cases reported on Saturday morning.

The 42 new fatalities were between the ages of 28 and 99, and included two Myanmar and one German nationals.

Bangkok logged the most new deaths — six — followed by Krabi (five) and three each in Samut Sakhon and Chon Buri. Surin, Ubon Ratchathani, Tak, Phuket and Sa Kaeo registered two infections each.

On Saturday 208,846 people received Covid-19 treatment at hospitals, including 955 seriously ill patients and 268 dependent on ventilators.

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 2,869,616 Covid-19 cases, including 646,181 cases this year.

The accumulated death toll stood at 22,891 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The highest number of Covid-related fatalities in a 24-hour period was 312 recorded on Aug 13. The highest number of cases was 25,615 reported on Saturday.Global Covid-19 cases rose by 1.3 million in 24 hours to 434 million. The worldwide death toll went up by 6,499 to 5.9 million.

Thailand ranked 20th with its accumulated 2,869,616 cases.

(Source: – Bangkok Post)

