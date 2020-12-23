28 High-Risk Areas For Covid-19 In 10 Provinces

A list of 28 locations are at risk for Covid-19 infection and people who have visited these places have been urged to screen for fever.

Dr Nattapol Pruatphongphan from Bangkok Hospital Phitsanulok has collected information about the ongoing outbreak in various areas.

He warned medical personnel who might have made contact with people from the high-risk areas or people from those locations to be screened for high body temperature.

The high-risk places are:

Samut Sakhon: The Central Shrimp Market, Ton Son Mahachai Night Market, Mae Puang Market, Talay Thai Market, Mahachai Villa Flea Market, Krok Krak Market, Kheha Nadi Market, Mahachai Niwet and Baan Ua-athon Tha Chin.

Samut Prakan: Pak Nam Seafood Market and a seafood shop in, Pak Nam sub-district, Muang district.

Nakhon Pathom: Tha Sao Flea Market and Nakhon Chai Si district.

Bangkok: Nuanchan Market in Bueng Kum district and the residential area near Prachachuen Road in Bang Sue district.

Pathum Thani: Wat Sa Bua Flea Market in Thanyaburi district and a flea market in Nong Sua district.

Ayutthaya: Bang Si Thong Village market and a motorcycle taxi stop near Chiang Rak Noi Bridge in Bang Pa-in district.

Saraburi: Jaew Hon Ta pa hot pot restaurant in Nong Khae district and Muang district market.

Suphanburi: Seafood markets in Song Phi Nong and Bang Pla Ma district.

Uttaradit: Three markets (Pa Khanun market, main municipal market, and Tha Sao market in municipal area) in Muang district.

Chiang Mai: A salon in Mae Ai district and a bus Bangkok-Ban Tha Ton.

(Source: – The Nation)

