3 New Airlines Of Thailand To Be Launched Next Year

Thailand is set to welcome three new airlines, P80 AIR, Really Cool Air, and Landarch Airline, this year. The ultra-low-cost airline from Malaysia, MYAirline, is also preparing a new route to the Land of Smiles.

DailyNews reported today that the three new airlines have applied for operational licenses with the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) and the approval process is expected to be completed by 2024. P80 AIR, and Really Cool Air will operate both domestic and international flights, while Landarch Airline will focus solely on domestic flights.

Landarch Airline plans to use a small 10-seater aircraft to offer flights between each province in a specific region, starting from the south and extending to the north of Thailand. The airline will be based in provinces outside of Bangkok, which will support the former airlines that do not operate flights to secondary provinces.

P80 AIR has Prayut Mahagitsiri and Chalermchai Mahagitsiri on their board of directors. Chalermchai is the CEO of the Thoresen Thai Agencies (TTA) which is worth almost five billion baht. On the other hand, Really Cool Air has the former vice chairman of Nok Air Airline on its executive board.

DailyNews also reported that MYAirline, an ultra-low-cost airline from Malaysia, is also interested in opening a route to Thailand and is preparing to seek an operating license from the CAAT.

Thailand currently has eight main aircraft operators, including Bangkok Airways, Nok Air, Thai Asia, Thai Asia X, Thai Lion Air, Thai Airways, Thai Smile, and Thai VietJet Air.

Recently, Piyasawat Amranand, President of Thai Airways International (THAI)’s Business Rehabilitation Plan, announced a merger with Thai Smile Airways and Thai Airways this year in an effort to reduce losses and operational costs.

About 800 workers from Thai Smile will serve as the staff of Thai Airways, but the welfare and use of the Thai Smile logo will remain. The company is currently studying the advantages and disadvantages of the merger before proposing the plan to the creditor committee.

(Source: – The Thaiger)