Food Guide For Foreigners

Hold on to your buckled belts foodies, because the Thai government has just cooked up something delicious – a mouth-watering e-guidebook aimed at promoting gastronomy tourism for Muslim and foreign visitors alike. The guidebook is so good, it’ll have travellers licking their lips in no time!

So, whether you’re foodies seeking new culinary adventures or a traveller looking to spice up your vacation, this guidebook has got you covered. With its tantalizing selection of Halal-friendly dishes and insider tips on where to find the best eats, you’re sure to satisfy your cravings and make some unforgettable memories along the way.

According to deputy government spokesman Rachada Dhnadirek, the 154-page guidebook offers not one, but two epic self-drive routes connecting 14 southern provinces of Thailand all the way to Malaysia, Singapore, and Batam Island in Indonesia, reported The Straits Times. That’s right, you can pack your bags and hit the road for a food-filled journey you’ll never forget!

What’s on the menu, you ask? Well, the guidebook provides two routes – the Muslim-friendly route and the gastronomy route. The Muslim-friendly route will take you to all sorts of fascinating places for Muslim tourists, where you can experience the culture, food, and activities of the local community. Meanwhile, the gastronomy route will guide you to some of the most famous local restaurants and tourist attractions in each location.