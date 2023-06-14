Udon Thani Man Fatally Stabs Stepson Over Missing Fighting Cocks

In Udon Thani, Thailand, a horrific crime occurred when a 56-year-old man named Sanguanchai Srisith allegedly stabbed his 33-year-old stepson to death out of anger over two fighting cocks that had gone missing from their family home. The victim, Nookraisak Saikhao, was discovered lifeless in a pool of blood on his bed by his ex-wife, who immediately notified the authorities. Expressing remorse, Sanguanchai later turned himself in to the police.

Upon arriving at the crime scene, the police found a multitude of fighting cock cages and observed a chaotic state in the house, with blood splattered throughout the room. They also discovered the main weapon used in the brutal attack, a sharp knife measuring approximately one foot in length. Sanguanchai claimed that he genuinely cared for his stepson, having lived with him and his mother for more than a decade, but he felt the need to defend himself during the intense argument. He alleged that Nookraisak was involved in drug use and that there were several weapons in the house, as reported by Khaosod.

Further investigation unveiled that Sanguanchai had two wives and had constructed a raised house on the family property, where he and Nookraisak resided. According to Nookraisak’s ex-wife, after dinner on that fateful night, Sanguanchai insisted on going to the house to feed the fighting cocks. Although she disagreed with his decision, she accompanied him, as was customary. While waiting in the car, she overheard the altercation. Sanguanchai then approached the vehicle and confessed that he would take full responsibility for his actions before driving home.

Sanguanchai is now facing charges of “intentional murder” and remains in police custody as the legal proceedings unfold.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related