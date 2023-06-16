Woman Murders Friend’s Abusive Husband At Nong Khai Resort

In the Rattnana Wapee district of Nong Khai, a woman from Thailand shot her friend’s husband at a resort hotel. Sadly, the man passed away in the hospital the following day.

Following the incident, authorities from Rattana Wapee Police Station initiated an investigation into the shooting at the hotel. Sopha Suphomueng, a 37-year-old Thai man, was discovered in the hotel lobby with a gunshot wound to his back. He was immediately taken to the hospital, but despite efforts, he could not be saved.

The shooter, identified as 36-year-old Pajaree, remained at the scene and surrendered her weapon, a 9mm Sig Sauer pistol, to the officers.

The wife of the deceased, Katesara, who is 25 years old, disclosed to the media that she had a severe conflict with her husband that escalated into physical violence, requiring police intervention. The specific details of their dispute were not revealed.

After the altercation with her husband, Katesara sought refuge with her friend Pajaree at her resort. She explained that she chose to stay with Pajaree because her husband was a police officer, and the resort was known to be frequented by the police. She believed that her husband would not dare to approach her there.

Unfortunately, Sopha discovered Katesara’s whereabouts and arrived at the resort, insisting that she return home with him. According to Katesara, her husband was physically abusive towards her.

Pajaree, the friend, attempted to intervene and assist Katesara, but Sopha slapped Pajaree in the face. This enraged Pajaree, prompting her to grab her gun and shoot Sopha in the back.

The mother of the deceased, 65-year-old Chan, admitted to being aware of the ongoing conflict between her son and Katesara. Katesara had urged Chan to come to their house and help resolve the issues, while her son had urged his mother to stay away. Chan expressed her surprise at the situation escalating to the point of her son’s death.

