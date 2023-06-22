North East Thailand Times

Heavy Rainfall Warnings Issued For Bangkok And 35 Provinces As Storms Weaken

ByRobert Haines

Jun 22, 2023

A warning has been issued for heavy rainfall in 36 provinces, including Bangkok, with a 60% chance of strong rain today. The Thai Meteorological Department has alerted boat operators in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand about high waves caused by weakening southwest monsoon conditions.

Over the next 24 hours, a subtropical storm in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand is expected to gradually lose strength as a low-pressure area develops in the upper regions of Vietnam. Although this will result in decreased rainfall in Thailand, there may still be occasional heavy showers and thunderstorms in the eastern provinces.

In the upper Andaman Sea, waves are predicted to reach heights of 1 to 2 meters, with even higher waves during thunderstorms. Similarly, the southern portion of the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand are expected to have waves around 1 meter, but areas with thunderstorms may experience waves of 1 to 2 meters. It is advised to exercise caution during maritime activities and avoid areas with thunderstorms.

Northeastern Region

There will be scattered thunderstorms covering approximately 30% of the area, primarily in Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Chaiyaphum, Buriram, Surin, and Nakhon Ratchasima. The minimum temperature will range from 24 to 26°C, while the maximum temperature will range from 35 to 37°C.

