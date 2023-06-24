Thai Karaoke Bar Owner Arrested For Trafficking And Exploitation Of Minors

The Anti-Trafficking in Persons Division (ATPD) recently carried out a successful operation, resulting in the arrest of a Thai karaoke bar owner accused of exploiting and trafficking underage girls in the Nakhon Ratchasima province. The raid took place on June 20 after receiving information about illegal activities at a karaoke bar located in the Chok Chai area. The owner, a 48-year-old woman named Sreelamul, confessed to the charges on the same day at the local police station.

The operation was conducted covertly under the orders of Sararuti, an ATPD official, and involved the participation of Monun Kaewkum, an ATPD officer, and Kritsada Plailahan, a welfare worker. Sreelamul, also known as ‘Jeh Lamul,’ stands accused of various human trafficking offenses, including procuring a child under 18 for sexual acts, trafficking a child under 18 for sexual exploitation, and operating an unauthorized service facility, as reported by KhaoSod.

The complaint states that the karaoke bar in Chok Chai district operated clandestinely and exploited underage girls for prostitution. It is alleged that undisclosed fees for these services ranged from 2,000 to 2,300 baht (US$57 to US$65). Additionally, the establishment is said to have withheld earnings from the minors. To gather evidence, an undercover agent approached the bar and confirmed the illicit activities by soliciting services.

As a result, Sreelamul was arrested, and the underage girl who had been lured into prostitution was rescued and provided with assistance as a victim. Following an investigation, Sreelamul admitted to the allegations. She is now in the custody of an ATPD investigator, awaiting further legal proceedings.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related