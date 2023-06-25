Shop Owner Duped By Counterfeit 1000 Baht Scammer

A cautionary tale has emerged from a local community involving a scammer using counterfeit money for purchases. The perpetrator paid with a fake one thousand baht banknote, receiving a genuine903 baht in change.

On June 24, 2023, around 1pm, Police Lieutenant Colonel Chedchai Chaisaeng, an acting inquiry officer of Police Station Chai Wan, Udon Thani, was visited by local retailer Prapaphon or Pa Srikloy, a resident of Ban Na Poo. Accompanied by her son, she arrived at the police station with the counterfeit banknote. She stated that an unfamiliar man came to her store and made purchases totalling 97 baht. These purchases included one pack of cigarettes, one energy drink, and one box of milk.

What made this individual stand out was his refusal to remove his helmet while shopping, promptly leaving the store immediately after receiving his change. His departure was swift, quickly mounting a Yamaha Fino pink motorcycle and leaving without revealing his license plate and direction.

After the suspicious individual had left, the proprietor closely examined the banknote he’d used and realised it was counterfeit. This revelation prompted her to report the incident to the police. She wished for this public warning to be issued, alerting other businesses to be on guard against similar incidents. Furthermore, she requested that law enforcement officials thoroughly investigate and apprehend the offender. She believes the culprits may be engaged in a systematic operation.

Citing this behaviour, the business owner reminds her fellow retailers to keep a keen eye on unusual activity and verify banknotes, especially those of higher denominations, reports Sanook.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related