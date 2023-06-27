North East Thailand Times

Severe Weather Alert: Heavy Rainfall Predicted Across Thailand Due To Monsoon Impact

Robert Haines

Jun 27, 2023

 

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has issued a warning about increased rainfall in Thailand due to a stronger monsoon and a low atmospheric pressure system. They have identified 47 provinces that could face potentially dangerous situations. Within the next 24 hours, heavy rain is expected in approximately 60% of these provinces, with the northern and northeastern regions being the most severely affected.

According to meteorologists at the TMD, the higher rainfall is a result of the interaction between a trough of the southwestern monsoon moving across Myanmar and entering northern Thailand, and a low atmospheric pressure area in Laos and North Vietnam. This system is supported by a strengthening southwestern monsoon over the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand.

The TMD has warned that once these weather phenomena converge over Thailand, they will lead to increased rainfall and heavier showers, particularly in the eastern parts of the country. The northern and northeastern regions are expected to experience intense rainfall and accumulate significant amounts of water. This could potentially result in sudden floods and runoff from forests. People living in these regions, especially those near uphill areas, waterways, and lower plains, are advised to be cautious of potential hazards. In the upper Andaman Sea, waves are predicted to reach heights of 1 to 2 meters, and in stormy weather areas, waves may exceed 2 meters. Fishermen are urged to navigate their boats with care and avoid regions with thunderstorms altogether.

The northeastern region is forecasted to experience thunderstorms, with around 70% of the area being affected. Some provinces, including Khon Kaen, Udon Thani, Maha Sarakham, and Nakhon Ratchasima, are expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall. Minimum temperatures will range from 23 to 26 degrees Celsius, while maximum temperatures will be between 31 and 36 degrees Celsius. Southeasterly winds with velocities of 10 to 20 kilometers per hour are also expected.

Robert Haines

