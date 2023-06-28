Nakhon Ratchasima Highway Police Nab 3 With Counterfeit Licences

Three individuals suspected of using fake driving licenses were apprehended by Nakhon Ratchasima’s Highway Police. The police issued a warning to the public about the serious consequences of using counterfeit documents, emphasizing that genuine licenses can only be obtained through the Department of Land Transport.

Under the command of Pol. Capt. Pichrut Kulwimonprateeb, the 6th Provincial Police Station, along with Pol. Lt. Col. Jiraphan Rujirakul and Pol. Lt. Col. Wisanu Khamnonmuang, set up a checkpoint on Highway No. 2 in Nakhon Ratchasima’s Pak Chong district.

During the inspection of three suspicious vehicles, the drivers, identified as Som Sak (48 years old), Samhan (54 years old), and Boonrot (59 years old), presented forged licenses when asked. Further investigation revealed that these licenses were not issued by any government agency, as confirmed by the National Police Office and the Department of Land Transport.

During questioning, the suspects admitted that they had not undergone the necessary driving tests at their local transportation office. Instead, they had acquired these fake licenses from a driving school in exchange for a fee ranging from 2,000 to 3,000 baht (US$57 to US$85). They confessed to using these counterfeit documents for over a year.

The relevant officers have documented this information for future investigations, and the suspects have been informed of the charges against them, including forgery and the use of fake government documents. They have been handed over to Nong Sarai police station for further legal proceedings.

In an effort to combat road-related crimes, including weapon possession, drug trafficking, and the use of counterfeit licenses, Maj. Gen. Jiraphop Puridej, the commissioner of the police, has instructed highway police nationwide to intensify their efforts.

The public has been cautioned against engaging with individuals offering driving licenses without the required tests at the transportation office. Manufacturing and using forged documents, as outlined in section 265 of the Criminal Code, can lead to imprisonment ranging from one to five years, along with a fine of 1,000 to 10,000 baht (US$28 to US$283). The highway police emphasized the importance of licenses being issued and verified solely by the Department of Land Transport, as individuals who obtain fake licenses without undergoing proper testing pose a risk to innocent road users.

