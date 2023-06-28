Thai-m To Cluck About: 2 Chicken Dishes From Thailand Soar In Global Rankings

Two Thai chicken dishes have been ranked among the top 50 global chicken dishes by the reputable food mapping site TasteAtlas. “Khao mok kai,” a Muslim-style platter of chicken with saffron-flavored rice, secured the 38th spot, while “Kai yang,” a simple grilled chicken dish, claimed the 46th position. “Khao mok kai” received an impressive rating of 4.3 out of 5 stars, while “Kai yang” earned a solid rating of 4.2 stars.

Interestingly, the first place on the list was taken by Iran’s Jujeh kabab, a captivating char-grilled chicken dish with a remarkable rating of 4.8 stars. Jujeh kabab is an integral part of Iranian cuisine and comes in two tantalizing variations, one with boneless chicken and the other with meat on the bone. The chicken is typically diced into large pieces, marinated in flavorful mixtures that include saffron, skewered, and grilled to a beautifully golden perfection.

The second place was occupied by South Korea’s dak galbi, an enticing stir-fried chicken dish. This was followed by India’s murgh makhani, more commonly known as ‘Butter Chicken,’ and tikka, a succulent preparation of marinated, yogurt-based roast chicken. The top five were completed by Indonesia’s renowned ayam goreng, a delightful fried marinated chicken.

The sixth spot was claimed by Georgia’s tsitsila tabaka, which is pan-fried chicken. This was followed by Portugal’s delicious frango assado com piri piri, a roast chicken dish, Algeria’s tajine zitoune, a stewed chicken preparation, Cuba’s fricasé de pollo, another stewed chicken variation, and Peru’s pollo a la brasa, yet another tempting roasted chicken creation.

This international recognition further enhances Thailand’s renowned food culture, solidifying its status as a destination for culinary delights. The inclusion of “Khao mok kai” and “Kai yang” in this list serves as a testament to the country’s rich culinary heritage. Thai cuisine undoubtedly has a bright future ahead as it continues to captivate taste buds around the world.

Notably, Thai tea is also highly regarded, as it is ranked as the seventh best non-alcoholic drink in the world by TasteAtlas.

