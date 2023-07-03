Incoming Monsoon Triggers Warnings For Torrential Rainfalls In 33 Thai Provinces

The Meteorological Department has issued a warning today about persistent storms causing significant rainfall, primarily impacting northern regions of Thailand. This weather phenomenon is particularly affecting thirty-three provinces, including Bangkok, where 60% of the area is experiencing severe conditions. Residents in these areas are advised to exercise caution. These storms have the potential to lead to flash floods and unusual water flow in forested areas.

The strong southwest monsoon winds continue to sweep across the upper Andaman Sea and upper Thailand, along with a low-pressure trough extending over upper Vietnam. Consequently, the sea waves in the upper Andaman Sea have reached approximately 2 meters in height, while in the northern Gulf of Thailand, they range between 1 to 2 meters. Mariners are strongly advised to navigate carefully and avoid areas with thunderstorms during this period.

In the northeastern part of the country, the same 60% area is also affected by thunderstorms with heavy rainfall, specifically in locations such as Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, and Nakhon Phanom. The temperature is expected to range between 23-26 degrees Celsius during the day and 32-36 degrees Celsius during the night, accompanied by winds blowing at speeds of 10-20 kilometers per hour.

