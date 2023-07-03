North East Thailand Times

News From Thailand's North Eastern Provinces. From buriramtimes.com. Sponsored by William Property Co. Ltd

Weather

Incoming Monsoon Triggers Warnings For Torrential Rainfalls In 33 Thai Provinces

ByRobert Haines

Jul 3, 2023

 

The Meteorological Department has issued a warning today about persistent storms causing significant rainfall, primarily impacting northern regions of Thailand. This weather phenomenon is particularly affecting thirty-three provinces, including Bangkok, where 60% of the area is experiencing severe conditions. Residents in these areas are advised to exercise caution. These storms have the potential to lead to flash floods and unusual water flow in forested areas.

The strong southwest monsoon winds continue to sweep across the upper Andaman Sea and upper Thailand, along with a low-pressure trough extending over upper Vietnam. Consequently, the sea waves in the upper Andaman Sea have reached approximately 2 meters in height, while in the northern Gulf of Thailand, they range between 1 to 2 meters. Mariners are strongly advised to navigate carefully and avoid areas with thunderstorms during this period.

In the northeastern part of the country, the same 60% area is also affected by thunderstorms with heavy rainfall, specifically in locations such as Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, and Nakhon Phanom. The temperature is expected to range between 23-26 degrees Celsius during the day and 32-36 degrees Celsius during the night, accompanied by winds blowing at speeds of 10-20 kilometers per hour.

By Robert Haines

Related Post

Weather

Thailand Braces For Severe Storms And Heavy Rainfall

Jun 29, 2023 Robert Haines
Weather

Severe Weather Alert: Heavy Rainfall Predicted Across Thailand Due To Monsoon Impact

Jun 27, 2023 Robert Haines
Weather

Thai-Twister Alert: Storm Swirls Promised Over Next 24 Hours

Jun 25, 2023 Robert Haines

You missed

Weather

Incoming Monsoon Triggers Warnings For Torrential Rainfalls In 33 Thai Provinces

Jul 3, 2023 Robert Haines
Thailand News

Technical Glitches In Bangkok Bank’s Mobile App Continue To Disrupt Weekend Transactions

Jul 3, 2023 Robert Haines
Ubon Ratchathani

Thief’s Superstitious Sreak Foiled: Police Nab Suspect Behind Spree Of Supermarket Heists In Isaan

Jul 1, 2023 Robert Haines
Nakhon Ratchasima

Korat Zoo’s New 25 Million Baht Spotted Hyena Enclosure Wows Visitors

Jun 30, 2023 Robert Haines