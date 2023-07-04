Don Mueang Airport Ranks Among The Most Dangerous Airports In The World

In 2023, The Boutique Adventurer, a well-known travel website, released a list of the 29 most dangerous airports in the world. Among them, Don Mueang Airport secured the 26th position. The list encompasses both newly developed and established airports from various countries, including the United States, France, Japan, and Norway.

The ranking is determined based on multiple factors such as altitude, wind patterns, runway length, location, and socio-political events, all contributing to the airports’ risk levels.

Here is the list of the top 10 most dangerous airports in the world for 2023:

Kansai International Airport (Japan) Barra International Airport (Scotland) Wellington International Airport (New Zealand) Princess Juliana International Airport (Saint Martin) Lukla Airport (Nepal) Paro Airport (Bhutan) Santos Dumont Airport (Brazil) McMurdo Station (Antarctica) Svalbard Airport (Norway) Gustaf III Airport (Caribbean)

Don Mueang Airport, also known as Bangkok International Airport, has a history dating back to March 27, 1914, but it temporarily closed in 2006.