Mosquito Mayhem: Dengue Fever Cases Surge In Loei Province

Faced with a significant increase in cases of dengue fever, health officials in the northeastern province of Loei, Thailand, are urgently appealing to residents to be cautious and step up efforts to eliminate mosquito breeding sites. The province has reported 462 cases of the disease, and some patients have required hospitalization.

Chanachai Bunyu, a prominent provincial health official, revealed that the ongoing rain has led to more stagnant water sources in containers and leaf litter, creating ideal breeding environments for mosquitoes. The health official urged citizens to take preventive measures by maintaining clean households and avoiding mosquito bites.

According to data from the provincial health office’s epidemiology unit, the number of dengue cases has been steadily increasing since the beginning of the year. From January 1 to July 19, there have been 462 recorded cases, with a significant concentration of infections reported in recent weeks, particularly in the districts of Mueang Loei, Dansai, Na Duang, and Phu Kradueng, as reported by KhaoSod.

Currently, 117 patients are receiving treatment in local hospitals, three of whom are in critical condition. Thankfully, there have been no fatalities reported so far. Dengue, caused by a virus transmitted by the Aedes mosquito, can affect people of all genders and ages. Symptoms usually appear within one to seven days after infection and include fever, loss of appetite, nausea, abdominal pain, and distinct skin hemorrhages. In severe cases, patients may experience vomiting blood, passing blood in stools, going into shock, and, without timely medical attention, the disease can potentially be fatal.

Emphasizing the urgency, Chanachai stressed that if anyone in the household develops a high fever, headache, vomiting, or displays red spots on their skin, they should seek immediate medical attention and avoid self-medication. He also called for active community participation in eliminating mosquito breeding grounds in residential areas and emphasized the importance of using insecticide-treated bed nets, along with promptly repairing damaged nets.

