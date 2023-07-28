Centara Udon Officially Reopens After Upscale Refurbishment And Dining Expansion

Centara Hotels & Resorts, in collaboration with Central Pattana Plc, proudly announces the official reopening of Centara Udon following an extensive refurbishment effort aimed at enhancing various facilities and introducing exciting new dining options.

Thirayuth Chirathivat, the head of Centara Hotels & Resorts, confirmed the successful completion of the renovation phase, marking the formal reopening of the property. He expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “With its convenient city-centre location, world-class MICE facilities, premium dining outlets, and award-winning bar, this hotel plays a significant role in the region. We are excited to continue sharing our Thai family values with visitors from both near and far at ‘The Place to Be’ in Udon Thani.”

Phoom Chirathivat, leader of hotels and alternate investment at Central Pattana, also eagerly welcomes guests to Centara Udon, an integral part of the Central Udon mixed-use development, offering a vibrant synergy of Central Pattana’s businesses. The hotel promises an unforgettable experience for all, combining locally-inspired hospitality with world-class service.

Located in the lively hub of the city and adjacent to the Central Plaza Udon Thani, the largest shopping and lifestyle destination in the province, Centara Udon is now even more inviting to guests. It is conveniently situated just a 15-minute drive from Udon Thani International Airport and approximately 67 kilometers from the Laos border, allowing travelers to enjoy the new high-speed railway service between China’s Kunming and Vientiane in Laos.

The establishment caters to a diverse range of guests, from families to solo travelers and MICE business travelers. It offers 259 elegant rooms and suites ranging in size from 32 to 128 square meters, according to Bangkok Post.

One of the highlights is the all-day dining facility called Publico, which serves a delectable fusion of Thai, European, and Chinese dishes to cater to various tastes and age groups. The Lobby Bar provides a perfect setting for a leisurely evening social drink.

Guests at Centara Udon can enjoy numerous amenities, including an outdoor swimming pool, a fully-equipped fitness facility known as Cenfit, separate warm and cold onsen facilities, and the opportunity to unwind at the award-winning Spa Cenvaree.

To celebrate its splendid reopening, Centara Udon is offering a special promotion of a 15% discount on food and drink expenses at Publico and Lobby Bar, valid from the current date until the end of September this year.

