Weather

Monsoon Mayhem: Thai Meteorological Department Warns Of Soaking Showers

ByRobert Haines

Jul 31, 2023
The Thai Meteorological Department issued a warning today of increased and heavy rainfall due to the southwestern monsoon covering the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand. As a result, 47 provinces are at risk of sudden flooding and forest runoff. People in these areas have been urged to be wary of heavy rain and accumulated precipitation, which can cause these dangerous situations.
The monsoon trough is also moving across the northern part of Thailand and northern Laos, leading to an area of low pressure along the coastline of northern Vietnam and the Gulf of Tonkin. Such conditions are leading to increased rainfall and some areas experiencing heavy rain, particularly in the northeastern and eastern parts of Thailand.

In the northeastern regions, thunderstorms are prevalent with 70% coverage, and certain areas are encountering heavy to very heavy rainfall. The temperature ranges from 23 to 26 degrees Celsius, with the highest temperature reaching 30 to 34 degrees Celsius. Southwest winds are blowing at a speed of 10 to 25 kilometers per hour, as reported by KhaoSod.

 

 

