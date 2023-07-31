Monsoon Mayhem: Thai Meteorological Department Warns Of Soaking Showers

Today, the Thai Meteorological Department issued a warning about heightened and intense rainfall caused by the southwestern monsoon affecting the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand. Consequently, 47 provinces are facing a risk of sudden flooding and forest runoff. Residents in these regions have been advised to exercise caution due to the possibility of heavy rain and accumulating precipitation, which can result in hazardous conditions.
In the northeastern regions, thunderstorms are prevalent with 70% coverage, and certain areas are encountering heavy to very heavy rainfall. The temperature ranges from 23 to 26 degrees Celsius, with the highest temperature reaching 30 to 34 degrees Celsius. Southwest winds are blowing at a speed of 10 to 25 kilometers per hour, as reported by KhaoSod.