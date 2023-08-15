Family Mart Convenience Stores In Thailand To Be Fully Rebranded To Tops Daily

Saying goodbye to Thailand, the renowned chain of convenience stores known as “Family Mart” is undergoing a complete rebranding, transforming into “Tops Daily” after serving the public for over thirty years. Central Retail Corporation PLC (CRC) has opted to rename and overhaul the familiar Family Mart stores, relaunching them as Tops Daily before the close of this year.

This strategic shift is a response to CRC’s impending expiration of the Family Mart franchise contract in Thailand, slated for 2023. The goal of this rebranding initiative is to bring together and streamline CRC’s convenience store operations under the unified Tops Daily banner, as stated by Maytinee Phisutsinthop, CRC’s Chief Operating Officer.

The process of transformation is already in motion, with Central Retail gradually updating the store signage from “Family Mart” to “Tops Daily” across various branches during recent months. This change is complemented by updates to the online platform, which now showcases the new Tops Daily branding.

The fresh Tops Daily logo contrasts white lettering with a red background, diverging from the previous design where “Tops” was in red and “Daily” in black against a yellow backdrop. The FamilyMart Thailand social media page has also informed concerned customers about the situation, clarifying that the rebranding is aimed at consolidating business operations and ensuring consistent accessibility and service standards for all valued customers.

Over the years, the number of FamilyMart branches in Thailand has significantly dwindled, going from 1,135 in 2017 to 409 in 2023. In stark contrast, its primary competitor, 7-Eleven, boasts a network of more than 13,000 branches.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related