Thailand’s Baht Leads Asian Currency Downturn Amid China’s Economic Worry

Aug 15, 2023

 

Asian currencies faced a decline on the previous day, with Thailand’s baht taking the lead, as concerns grow about the recovery progress of China, the world’s second-largest economy.

The baht experienced a significant drop of 0.8%, marking its most considerable fall against the US dollar in six weeks. On offshore markets yesterday afternoon, its exchange rate to the dollar was approximately 35.30.

Increasing worries are linked to the July data indicating a slowdown in China’s industrial output and lower-than-expected retail sales figures. These trends reinforce the existing set of underwhelming economic statistics. The notion that policymakers might need to enhance their economic support is becoming more credible.

