Weather

Thai It Up: Weather Officials Forecast Downpour Throughout Thailand

ByRobert Haines

Aug 16, 2023

 

The Thai Meteorological Department has announced today that a significant amount of rain is expected across Thailand, encompassing 60% to 80% of the nation. Some areas are likely to encounter intense rain showers. Specifically in the capital city of Bangkok, rain showers are predicted from the afternoon into the evening.

This weather forecast is indicative of a strong southwest monsoon prevailing over the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand. However, this monsoon is beginning to weaken in the Gulf of Thailand. As a subtropical ridge loses strength while passing through northern Thailand and the upper Laos region, it creates conditions for a low-pressure trough situated around upper Vietnam and the Tonkin Gulf to impact Thailand’s weather. This results in heavy rainfall in various locations across the northern, northeastern, and eastern regions, extending to the southern coast. The western coast of the southern region is still experiencing substantial rain due to these conditions.

Similar patterns are foreseen for the northeastern region, with a 60% likelihood of rain accompanied by thunderstorms. Regions such as Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, and Nakhon Phanom provinces are anticipated to receive heavy rainfall. Temperature-wise, lows in this area range from 23-26 degrees Celsius, while highs reach 34-37 degrees Celsius. Wind direction is from the southwest, with speeds ranging between 10-20 kilometres per hour.

