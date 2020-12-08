45-Day Tourist Visa Mulled

BANGKOK, Dec 7 (TNA) – The government’s business easing committee will propose the government extend the validity of tourist visas to 45 days from 30 days to attract visitors.

National Security Council secretary-general Gen Nathapol Nakpanit in his capacity as the director of the committee discussed with committee members the idea as well as COVID-19 situation in Mae Sai district of Chiang Rai province.

After the meeting, Chaturon Chaiyakham, deputy director-general of the Consular Affairs Department, said the prime minister ordered the Foreign Affairs Ministry to work out measures to attract visitors.

(Source: – Thai News Agency)

