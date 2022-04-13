459 Road Accidents Reported On First Day Of Seven Dangerous Days During Songkran, Thai Government Reveals

PHOTO: Department of Probation

Vittawan Sunthornkajit, the Director-General of the Department of Probation, today, April 12th, revealed the statistics of probation cases ordered by the court on the first day of the seven dangerous days campaign to prevent and reduce road accidents during Songkran.

According to the report, a total of 459 road accident cases were reported. Of that, 328 cases were drunk driving, accountable for 71.46 percent, 8 cases involved reckless driving, accountable for 1.74 percent, and the remaining 123 cases were drug driving, accountable for 26.8 percent.

The top three provinces with the highest statistics of drunk driving cases were Nonthaburi with 55 cases, Ubon Ratchathani with 47 cases, and Ayutthaya with 44 cases.

The Director-General continued that the Department of Probation would conduct a screening by having all drunk drivers complete the Alcohol Drinking Behavior Assessment Form. If one was found to be at high risk of becoming an alcoholic, they would be delivered for treatment at the nearest medical facility under the authority of the Ministry of Public Health.

The Department also organized activities to support the performance of officers during the busiest time of the year at 25 public service points, checkpoints, and community checkpoints. About 803 probation volunteers, Community Justice Network members, public volunteers, and network partners had participated in the activities so far.

(Source: – Pattaya News)

