600 Facing Quarantine After Thailand’s First Locally-Acquired COVID Infection For 100 Days

Almost 600 people have been found to have been in close physical contact with a COVID-19 infected DJ, with 78 of them classified being in the “high risk” group, as Thailand recorded four new COVID-19 cases today (Friday), including the first locally transmitted infection in over 3 months.

According to the CCSA, that infection is of a 37-year old Thai man, working as a DJ, who tested positive for COVID-19 on September 2nd as he was remanded in custody in the rehabilitation centre of Bangkok Special Prison.

Health officials have traced the DJ’s movements back to August 12th and found 589 low risk contacts and 78 at the high risk level. 34 others are pending investigation.

(Source: – Reuters)

