7 Airlines To Slash Airfares By Up To 20% From Jan. 2023

The Thai Airline Association said today (Dec. 26) that seven airlines are going to cut airfares by up to 20% from January 2023 after the government reduced the excise tax on jet fuel to only 20 satang per litre to stimulate tourism, TV Channel 7 said.

Mr. Puttipong Prasarttong-Osoth, president of this association, said excise tax on jet fuel was cut to 20 satang per litre from 4.726 baht for six months starting January.

All seven airlines will be jointly organising a special promotion with all air fares to be gradually reduced by up to 20% depending on how each airline arranges it.

“The seven airlines will gradually organise this promotion with a maximum discount of 20% from the beginning of January 2023 onwards and I believe that this will help stimulate travel and tourism in all regions,” he said.

The seven airlines participating in this promotion are Bangkok Airways, Thai AirAsia, Thai AirAsia X, Thai Smile, Nok Air, Thai Lion Air and Thai VietJet.

Meanwhile Mr. Nitinai Sirismatthakarn, president of Airport Authority of Thailand (AOT), forecast that air traffic volume during Dec. 29, 2022 – Jan. 4, 2023 at all its six airports will be around two million passengers, an an increase of 171.28% over last New Year (Dec. 29, 2021- Jan. 4, 2022).

Of this total around one million will likely be international passengers, an increase of 832.51%, and around one million domestic passengers, an increase of 57.05%.

There will be around 12,190 flights, an increase of 87.01%, divided into approximately 5,340 international flights, up 260.53%, and around 6,850 domestic flights, up 35.98%.

With all six AOT airports, Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai’s Mae Fah Luang, Phuket and Hat Yai, being crowded passengers are requested to come to the airport two to three hours in advance so as to not miss their flight.

(Source: – Thai News Room)

