73 People Dead, 574 injured In Thailand’s national Road carnage On New Year’s Day

73 people were killed and 574 others were injured in 574 road accidents across Thailand on New Year’s Day, as drunk driving was blamed for most of the carnage, according to the latest update from the Centre for the Prevention and Reduction of Road Accidents.

Since the start of the long New Year holidays on December 29th, 1,906 road accidents have been recorded, resulting in 226 deaths and 1,894 people injured.

Speeding accounts for 35.15% of all the accidents, followed by drunk driving at 32.06% and poor visibility at 16.47%. Motorcycles account for 86.62% of the accidents, pickup trucks 5.8% and private sedans 3.71%. 19.51% of the accidents occurred between 9pm and midnight, 18.15% between 6pm and 9pm and 15.43% between 3am until 6am.

(Source: – Asean Now)

