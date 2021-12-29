78 People Killed On Thailand’s Roads On Monday, 1,212 In December

Picture: Daily News

Daily News continued their daily campaign and tally of fatalities on Thailand’s deadly roads.

They reported that there were 78 dead at the scene of road accidents reported on Monday.

This brought the total for December so far to 1,212 fatalities.

The year total to date is 13,049 with the same period last year resulting in 14,567 deaths.

They made no comment on the apparent “improvement” over last year.

Instead in their headline they said that “going easy on the gas would make you safe”.

They reported on the death of Army United goalkeeper Suphachart Apichatyanon, 33, on a powerful motorcycle who collided with a large truck turning into a sugar refinery in Kanchanaburi, as reported earlier by ASEAN NOW.

The total dead in 2019 was 14,907 and the following year was 14,825.

But these are just at the scene deaths.

Graphic: Daily News

When those who die on the way to and at hospitals the figure is much higher and probably around 25,000 a year.

Around 80% are thought to be motorcyclists.

It is a sobering thought that if nothing is done to stem the carnage then a million people will die on the Thai roads in the next 40 years.

As a new year approaches – with the standard response being to focus on the “Seven Deadly Days” rhetoric, there appears little political will for anything long lasting to address the issue, notes ASEAN NOW.

(Source: – Daily News)

