82 Year Old Man Dies After Being Stung By Swarm Of Wasps

An 82-year-old man from Thailand met a tragic end when he was stung by a swarm of wasps while in an abandoned house in Maha Sarakham’s Isaan province.

According to ThaiRath, the elderly individual named Sai Romyen faced a unfortunate situation on the day of the incident. He needed to use the restroom and went to a nearby local grocery store from his home. However, all the restrooms were occupied, which led him to walk to a deserted house close to the store for relief.

While on his way to the restroom, Sai came across a discarded motorcycle that had become a nest for a swarm of wasps. Disturbed by his presence, the wasps reacted aggressively and swiftly attacked him. In a distressed state, Sai hurriedly left the area and sought help and shelter at the nearby grocery store. He had sustained over 30 stings on his head and arms.

The store owner, Noopit Siwantha, who was 35 years old, promptly took Sai to a community hospital. Given the severity of his symptoms, Sai was transferred to a larger hospital with advanced medical resources and skilled staff. Tragically, Sai lost consciousness and ultimately passed away at the second hospital. The venom from the wasp stings led to respiratory failure and a heart attack, resulting in his demise.

A local resident named Wanna Chanbuala, aged 62, informed ThaiRath that afterward, community members visited the abandoned house and eradicated the wasp nest to prevent similar incidents in the future.

It’s important to note that bee and wasp stings can be fatal. In the previous year, a 90-year-old woman from Thailand also fell victim to a lethal wasp attack near her home in Chaiyaphum’s Isaan province. Similarly, in April of this year, a Thai man lost his life after being stung by bees while he and a friend were hunting for honey in Kalasin’s Isaan province. Another fatal incident involving bees occurred when a 69-year-old British expatriate in Phuket was stung, leading to a severe allergic reaction.

