Acid Attack On Thai Teenager Sparks Manhunt In Buriram

A vicious acid assault occurred at a roadside food stall, targeting an 18-year-old woman named Nattikarn and two others. This incident took place yesterday around 2pm in Nang Rong, Buriram province, approximately 500 meters from the Nang Rong Police Station.

The attack unfolded at a food stall owned by a 63-year-old woman named Ta, who suffered minor burns on her arms. Another victim, a 40-year-old man named Wivat, sustained injuries around his neck. However, the primary victim of the acid attack was Nattikarn, who endured severe injuries to her face and body. All victims were swiftly taken to Nang Rong Hospital, with Nattikarn later transferred to Buriram Centre Hospital due to the gravity of her injuries.

According to Ta, who is Nattikarn’s grandmother, there were no customers present during the acid attack. Only three individuals were at the stall: Ta, Nattikarn, and Nattikarn’s cousin. During the attack, a white Toyota car without license plates pulled up, and two men emerged, each carrying a container. Initially perplexed by the contents of the containers, the men proceeded to throw the contents at Nattikarn, specifically targeting her face and body. Afterward, they quickly fled in their vehicle.

The motive behind this brutal acid attack remains unclear, but Ta suspects a connection to a woman who is now dating Nattikarn’s former boyfriend. There had been prior conflicts between Nattikarn and this woman, including a legal dispute over a damaged phone, which concluded with the woman compensating for the damage. Ta believes these past issues might have triggered this horrific act.

The police are actively pursuing three suspects, and preliminary analysis of CCTV footage from various routes indicates that the attackers used a white Toyota car with no license plate.

Acid attacks pose a significant threat to humanity. In a recent incident, a 46-year-old Thai man was subjected to such an attack while he was asleep in his own room. The person residing in the adjacent room, who had a history of conflicts with the victim, disappeared from the scene following the assault.

