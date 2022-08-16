AIPH Approves Udon Thani International Horticultural Expo 2026

The International Association of Horticultural Producers (AIPH) gave its approval for a Category B International Horticultural Exhibition in the city of Udon Thani, Thailand for 2026.

The approval took place at the AIPH General Meeting on 8 March in accordance with the AIPH Regulations for International Horticultural Exhibitions.

Thrilled to gain approval

Holding the AIPH approval certificate (left) Mr Sayam Sirimongkol, Udon Thani’s Governor and (right) H.E. Dr Chalermchai Sree-on, Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives

The Governor of Udon Thani, Mr Siam Sirimongkol, is thrilled to learn that their city has gained full support.

Mr Sirimongkol says: “As the agricultural business and trading centre of the Greater Mekong Region, Udon Thani is exceptionally proud to bring AIPH’s International Horticultural Expo back to Thailand. The event will be called ‘The Garden of Mekong’ to celebrate the abundance of the Mekong wetland, where people are blessed with biodiversity and harmony. This prestigious global event with the central theme “Diversity of Life: People, Water and Plants” will bring well-deserved attention to our fertile but fragile land on the great international river where our ancestors have learnt co-living for millennia.

“We are aiming to achieve at least 13 out of 17 UN Sustainability Development Goals, with this Expo. Udon Thani will be delighted to welcome our friends of the Mekong, the ASEAN community and the people across the globe to visit the Expo.

“The 164.8-hectares expo site encompasses a small lake to showcase the mesmerising Mekong wetland. We hope the world will get to know the diversity along the Mekong and be inspired by our sustainable way of living.”

A world stage to promote the relationship between people and plants

AIPH Secretary General, Mr Tim Briercliffe, says: “Expo 2026 will introduce Udon Thani and the horticulture of this region to the global stage. The event will create opportunities to exchange knowledge and technological advancement as well as promoting city greening and the importance of the relationship between people and plants.”

A warm welcome for the AIPH President Bernard Oosterom from the people of Udon Thani during the AIPH site inspection in February 2022.

The approval for Udon-Thani International Horticultural Expo 2026 comes after a successful site inspection in February and an excellent presentation by the Udon Thani Expo organising team at the AIPH Expo Conference on 7 March.

A commitment to sustainable living

AIPH approved the Thai proposal for the International Horticultural Expo 2026 will be hosted in Udon Thani province from 1 November 2026 to 14 March 2027. The inspiration for the Expo’s theme “Diversity of Life: Connecting Water, Plants, and People for sustainable living” reflects the unique wetland area and the people living here. Their connection with the water and natural resources and the need to promote sustainable living will be the Expo’s main goal.

Presenting Udon Thani Expo’s proposal to host an International Horticultural Expo at the AIPH Spring Meeting was H.E. Dr Chalermchai Sree-on, Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives. He is head of the Thai delegation.

He expressed his appreciation on behalf of the Thai government to the AIPH members for the trust and support given to Thailand and cited the success upon a fruitful collaboration among various government agencies and private organisations, led by the Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (Public Organization) or TCEB and the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives.

According to Dr Chalermchai, Thailand is committed to contributing to global food security through the Three Sustainable ‘3S’ farming and food policy, which brings attention to Food Safety, Food Security, and Sustainability. This declaration is guided by the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals while adhering to the climate aspiration of the 2015 Paris Agreement. Such commitment can serve the theme and presentation of the Expo in Udon Thani and will help shed light on sustainability innovations, and, inspire and ignite collaboration on global actionable measures towards sustainability living with minimal cost to the ecosystem.

Receiving the AIPH approval certificate (left) H.E. Dr Chalermchai Sree-on, Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives from AIPH President Mr Bernard Oosterom

Guaranteeing a diverse display of cultures and floras

Mr Sirimongkol reaffirmed the city’s readiness to ensure the success of the Expo. He says: “The Udon Thani Expo 2026 will be the first International Horticultural Expo ever held in a wetland area. Furthermore, the province’s status as the gateway to the Greater Mekong Subregion and a transportation and economic hub of the area will guarantee a diverse display of cultures and floras befitting the theme.”

Mr Chiruit Isarangkun Na Ayuthaya, President of Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB), who represented Thailand in the official bid for the Expo, expressed Thailand’s confidence in hosting the landmark global event, portraying the success of the past two horticultural expos hosted by Thailand in Chiang Mai province.

He also emphasised the government’s development strategy and national agenda to promote the Bio-Circular-Green Economy Model (BCG) as a new development model that seeks to drive socio-economic growth while minimizing and even reversing the negative impacts on the environment. The strategy will be of great contribution to Udon Thani International Horticultural Expo 2026.

The Udon Thani Expo 2026 is expected to cost 2,500 million baht in investment and attract 3.6 million visitors over 134 days during the expo.

For more information about Udon Thani International Horticultural Expo 2026, and future forthcoming AIPH approved International Horticultural Expos visit www.aiph.org/expos.

(Source: – AIPH)

Like this: Like Loading...

Related