Air Travellers Warned Not To Bring More Than 30 Face Masks On Board Overseas Flights

Thais and foreigners travelling abroad have been advised not to take more than 30 face masks with them, because they are a controlled product in Thailand and violators can face up to five years in prison and/or a fine of up to 100,000 baht on conviction, according to the Suvarnabhumi International Airport.

The airport announced on its Facebook page yesterday (Thursday) that for anyone wishing to bring more than 30 face masks with them, but not exceeding 50, a doctor’s letter of certification is required.

The airport’s advisory follows an announcement from the Central Committee on Prices of Goods and Services, dated January 25th, which lists face masks, polypropylene (which is used in the production of face masks), chickens and chicken meat, sanitisers containing alcohol and recycling paper as controlled products.

(Source: – Asean Now)

