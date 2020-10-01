Alcohol Ban For End Of Buddhist Lent

The sale of alcohol will be banned for the 24 hours (from midnight to midnight) this Friday (Oct 2). Image: The Phuket News / file

Police have confirmed that the sale of alcohol will be banned for the 24 hours of this Friday (Oct 2) as the nation commemorates “Wan Org Pansa”, marking the end of Buddhist Lent.

Phuket’s new Provincial Police Commander Maj Gen Witoon Kongsudjai confirmed this afternoon (Sept 30) that the alcohol ban will come into effect just after midnight tomorrow night (00:01am Friday, Oct 2) and conclude at midnight Friday night (11:59pm, Oct 2).

Phuket City Police Chief Col Theerawat Liamsuwan likewise confirmed to The Phuket News that the ban will be enforced in the Phuket Town area for the 24 hours of this Friday, as did Patong Police Station.

(Source: – Phuket News)

