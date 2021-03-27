Alcohol Ban In Thailand This Weekend

The sale of alcohol is banned throughout Thailand this weekend.

The ban comes into force from 6pm on Saturday night (Mar 27) through to 6pm Sunday night (Mar 28).

The ban on the sale of alcohol is due to municipal elections taking place nationwide.

While bars and nightclubs are allowed to open, the sale of alcohol is prohibited.

Drinking at home is permitted.

Anyone who breaks the law regarding the sale of alcohol during the elections faces up to six months in jail and/or a 10,000 baht fine.

While the exact rules and penalties regarding the sale of alcohol this weekend may differ slightly from province to province, don’t expect your local bar to be serving booze until after the 6pm deadline has passed.

(Source: – Thai Visa News)

Like this: Like Loading...