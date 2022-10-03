North East Thailand Times

News From Thailand's North Eastern Provinces. From buriramtimes.com. Sponsored by William Property Co. Ltd

Thailand News

Alcohol Sales Ban – End Of Buddhist Lent Day On Monday, October 10th

ByRobert Haines

Oct 3, 2022

image.jpeg

 

 

The end of Buddhist Lent this year will be on Monday, October 10th when alcohol sales will be banned.
The end of Buddhist Lent falls on the 15th day of the 11th waxing moon. This year will be on Monday the 10th. The day marks the end of the rainy season for monks who will end their three-month retreats.

 

Alcohol sales will be banned for 24 hours nationwide at the end of Buddhist Lent as the day is one of the five major Buddhist Days, except at duty-free shops at international airports according to the Alcohol Control Act.

 

(Source: – Asean Now)

By Robert Haines

Related Post

Thailand News

Thailand Fully Reopens From 1 October 2022

Oct 1, 2022 Robert Haines
Thailand News

Thai Researchers Develop Flood-Resistant Rice Strain

Sep 30, 2022 Robert Haines
Thailand News

Noru To Arrive As Tropical Storm

Sep 28, 2022 Robert Haines

You missed

Maha Saeakham

Maha Sarakham

Oct 3, 2022 Robert Haines
Latest News Loei

Loei

Oct 3, 2022 Robert Haines
Chaiyaphum

Extensive Flooding In Chaiyaphum And Yasothon

Oct 3, 2022 Robert Haines
Thailand News

Alcohol Sales Ban – End Of Buddhist Lent Day On Monday, October 10th

Oct 3, 2022 Robert Haines