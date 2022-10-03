Alcohol Sales Ban – End Of Buddhist Lent Day On Monday, October 10th

The end of Buddhist Lent this year will be on Monday, October 10th when alcohol sales will be banned.

The end of Buddhist Lent falls on the 15th day of the 11th waxing moon. This year will be on Monday the 10th. The day marks the end of the rainy season for monks who will end their three-month retreats.

Alcohol sales will be banned for 24 hours nationwide at the end of Buddhist Lent as the day is one of the five major Buddhist Days, except at duty-free shops at international airports according to the Alcohol Control Act.

(Source: – Asean Now)

Like this: Like Loading...

Related