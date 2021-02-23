Alcohol Sales To Be Banned On Makha Bucha Day

Image: The Phuket News / Graphics

The Buddhist religious day Makha Bucha thisFriday (Feb 26) will be observed as a public holiday bringing a long weekend for all government offices and many workers across the country.

Makha Bucha takes place annually on the night of the full moon during the third lunar month of the year.

The event marks the anniversary of the Buddha’s first major sermon. On the full moon of the third lunar month, seven months after the lord Buddha began his teachings when 1,250 monks came together, with no prior arrangement to hear Buddha preach, Buddha ordained these monks and passed to them the basic principles of Buddhism: To eschew all evil, to do only what is good, and to cleanse the mind, along with other teachings which marked a key event in the development of the religion.

