Alleged Hospital Negligence In Buriram Leads To Patient’s Agonising Death: Daughter Demands Accountability

A case of alleged medical negligence has come to light in Buriram province, involving a 39-year-old woman named Nunchida Chomchaiyaphum criticizing a local hospital. The hospital’s alleged negligence towards the deteriorating health of Nunchida’s 58-year-old mother ultimately resulted in a tragic outcome, as the patient endured excruciating pain for more than 40 hours. Nunchida expressed her frustrations, stating that despite her repeated requests to transfer her mother to Buriram Hospital Centre, the doctors refused, claiming that her condition was manageable.

On June 8, Nunchida’s mother, Ruang Sitthiwong, had an accident while riding a motorcycle, which resulted in a fractured rib and liver damage. Throughout the ordeal, the patient experienced persistent pain and repeatedly requested medical intervention, saying, “My stomach hurts so much, please give me an injection.”

Nunchida suggested transferring her mother to a larger hospital, but the doctors dismissed the idea, citing the facility’s capacity to handle the case and the overwhelming number of patients at Buriram Hospital. As the night progressed, the patient’s condition worsened significantly, leaving Nunchida with no choice but to endure her mother’s agonizing cries throughout the night. Despite her desperate pleas, the transfer she desperately sought was consistently denied, as reported by KhaoSod.

“On the evening of June 9, when I once again asked the doctor to move my mother, her condition remained unchanged. The doctors seemed annoyed and repeated that the doctors had already left, and I would have to wait until morning.”

In the early hours of June 10, around half past one, Ruang experienced hypoxia and attempted to remove her oxygen mask. By the time the doctors arrived, their efforts to resuscitate her were in vain, and it was too late.

While the hospital provided a modest contribution toward the funeral expenses, the sympathy Nunchida received was overshadowed by the revelation of the hospital’s shortcomings. After the funeral, a doctor admitted to Nunchida that their facility lacked the necessary tools and expertise to handle her mother’s case. This acknowledgment only fueled her anger, as the earlier assurances that her mother’s condition was “manageable” now seemed hollow.

“I am certain that my mother’s death was the result of the hospital’s mismanagement. She continuously complained about severe stomach pain. I strongly suspect that something abnormal was happening in her stomach, but the doctors didn’t pay much attention. I feel sorry for my mother; she suffered for over 40 hours, and nobody could help her. She should not have died in this manner.”

