This is the first in a series of articles introducing the 17 new provinces added to the coverage of North East Times.

Amnat Charoen is a small province adjacent to Udon Ratchathani in the sout east of the region.

Although it is a small and tranquil town, Amnat Charoen has various attractions. Visitors to Charoen can view sacred Buddha images, picturesque rice paddies and fruit orchards, rocky rapids of Mekong River in the dry season, and excellent handicrafts, particularly silk.

The people of Amnat Charoen attach their lifestyle to local traditions and festivals that are held throughout the year such as the festival to mark the end of Buddhist Lent, the Rocket Festival, Loy Krathong and Songkran. Moreover, they practice 14 moral precepts such as cleaning their feet before entering a home, donating food to monks, avoiding stepping on a monk’s shadow, paying respect to parents, paying homage to Buddha images with flowers, candles, and joss sticks and learning Dhamma every day.

Most people in Amphoe Chanuman are descendants of the Phu Thai ethnic group who migrated from Laos. They specialise in weaving “khit” cloth, preserving its unique patterns. Their traditional musical performance “mor lam” always supports the democratic constitutional monarchy. Amnat Charoen people try to retain the “long khuang” tradition which consisted of teenagers meeting up for communal activities such as weaving or silk spinning accompanied by lively traditional music.

Activities to do in Amnat Charoen.

Buddha Utthayan and Phra Mongkhon Ming Mueang (พุทธอุทยาน และพระมงคลมิ่งเมือง): This base rock area is shaded and contains different kinds of vegetables decorated under the theme of “Buddha Park”. Inside the park, a huge northern Indian-style Buddha image, Phra Mongkhon Ming Mueang or Phra Yai, is placed in front of the temple. This Buddha image is now the logo of Amnat Charoen Province.

Chidsakol Farm (สวนเกษตรชิตสกนต์): Close to Chidsakol Resort, this well-known farm features flowers and plants. Its huge plantation of African marigold always turn the whole field into a bright yellow hue when in full bloom.

Wat Tham Saeng Phet (วัดถ้ำแสงเพชร): On a spacious sandstone plain, the cave temple features a viharn, a pagoda and a huge reclining Buddha. This cave is named Saeng Phet or "diamond's glitters" due to its glittering rock. Wat Tham Saeng Phet is a meditation centre for those who honour Achan Cha Suphatto, a monk from Wat Nong Pa Phong. Many foreign monks visit it to meditate.

Mor Lam Village (หมู่บ้านหมอลำ): The cultural attraction of Amnat Charoen, mor lam is a famous traditional musical performance of northeast Thailand. Performances feature dance and traditional music. It is the biggest mor lam village of Thailand with 20 mor lam bands living in the village. The mor lam performance of Ban Pla Khao village was awarded Amnat Charoen's OTOP (One Tambon One Product).

Boat Race Festival (ประเพณีการแข่งเรือยาว): is held in October and November each year. The race is a big tournament for boats from Amphoe Khemarat, (Ubon Ratchathani Province), Amphoe Chanuman (Amnat Charoen Province), and Laos. The race takes place on the Mekong River in front of the Amphoe Chanuman office.

(ประเพณีการแข่งเรือยาว): is held in October and November each year. The race is a big tournament for boats from Amphoe Khemarat, (Ubon Ratchathani Province), Amphoe Chanuman (Amnat Charoen Province), and Laos. The race takes place on the Mekong River in front of the Amphoe Chanuman office.











