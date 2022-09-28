North East Thailand Times

Health

Anti-COVID Nasal Spray To Be Available From October 1st

ByRobert Haines

Sep 28, 2022

An anti-COVID nasal spray, an innovation jointly developed by Health Systems Research Institute (HSRI), the Faculty of Medicine at Chulalongkorn University, the Government Pharmaceutical Organization (GPO) and Hibiocy Company, will be commercially available from October 1st.

Dr. Nopporn Cheanklin, director of the PHRI, said today (Tuesday) that the Anti-COVID nasal spray, trade-name “Vaill CoviTRAP”, has already been approved by the Thai Food and Drug Administration.

He explained that the spray is capable of preventing coronavirus from attaching to the internal surfaces of the nasal cavity, thanks to the coating substance Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose (HPMC) it contains, which reduces the viral load in the cavity.

The spray must be used three times a day, every six hours.

(Source: – Thai PBS)

