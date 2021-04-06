AstraZeneca Covid Vaccine Will Be Thailand’s ‘Principal’ Shot, Says Health Minister

Yen Nee Lee

The coronavirus shot developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford will be Thailand’s “principal vaccine,” said Anutin Charnvirakul, Thai deputy prime minister and public health minister.

More than 150,000 people have been inoculated with the AstraZeneca vaccine and the percentage of people who developed side effects “is considered very low,” said Anutin.

Renewed safety concerns around the AstraZeneca-Oxford shot led countries including Germany and Netherlands to halt the use of the vaccine for people under 60.

