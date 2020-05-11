Aviation Authority Announces New Timings For Airports

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) has finalised new opening and closing times for airports all over the country.

Following the pandemic crisis, the CAAT has rearranged schedules for each airport in Thailand.

7am to 7pm (18 airports): Nan Nakhon, Phitsanulok l, Phrae, Mae Sot, Mae Hong Son, Lampang, Khon Kaen, Nakhon Phanom, Buri Ram, Roi Et, Loei, Sakon Nakhon, Udon Thani, Ubon Ratchathani, Chumphon, Trang, Nakhon Si Thammarat and Ranong

5am to midnight: Surat Thani Airport

6am to 6pm: Hua Hin Airport

6am to 10pm: Samui Airport

6am to midnight: Chiang Mai Airport and Hat Yai Airport.

Open 24 hours: Krabi, U-Tapao, Chiang Rai, Don Mueang and Suvarnabhumi Airport.

International flights are still not allowed until June 1 and CAAT provides further details on www.caat.ot.th/corona website.

(Source: – The Nation)

