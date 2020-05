Ban On Sale Of Alcoholic Beverages Lifted

Swarms of buyers thronged shopping malls on Sunday (May 3) to buy alcoholic drinks after weeks of denial.

The ban on sale of alcoholic beverages to prevent the spread of Covid-19 ended on Sunday.

However, bars and restaurants are barred from serving drinks. The beverages must be consumed at home only.

Shopping mall employees were not quite prepared for the deluge of buyers and had a tough day filling the shelves.

(Source: – The Nation)

