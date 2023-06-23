Bangkok Airways Triumphs At World Airline Awards For 7th Consecutive Year

During the World Airline Awards 2023 event, Bangkok Airways Public Company Limited once again achieved remarkable recognition. The airline proudly received two prestigious awards, namely ‘The World’s Best Regional Airline’ and ‘The Best Regional Airline in Asia,’ securing their position in the spotlight for the seventh consecutive year. The esteemed ceremony took place at the Paris Air Show, where the president of Bangkok Airways, Puttipong Prasarttong-Osoth, and other members of the management team graciously accepted the honors.

Known as the Oscars of the aviation industry, these esteemed awards reflect the satisfaction of millions of passengers worldwide. These discerning travelers cast their votes based on personal experiences, consistently acknowledging Bangkok Airways as the top regional airline in the world and in Asia for seven years in a row, as reported by The Pattaya News.

“In the face of the most challenging times in aviation history, Bangkok Airways has remained steadfast, continuously improving the quality of our products and services,” stated the president of Bangkok Airways PLC. “We have a strong desire to be recognized as one of the world’s top-tier regional airline brands. Today, these awards symbolize our progress towards this goal, as they stem from the appreciation of our customers worldwide.”

Puttipong Prasarttong-Osoth further expressed the airline’s pride in being ranked 29th in the ‘Top 100 World’s Best Airlines’ category for 2023. The excitement of receiving such prestigious recognition from Skytrax was accompanied by heartfelt gratitude towards every loyal customer who has embarked on their journey with Bangkok Airways.

“For seven consecutive years, starting from 2016, we have been honored with the titles of ‘World’s Best Airline’ and ‘Best Airline in Asia’,” added the president of Bangkok Airways. “These accolades not only represent remarkable achievements but also assure our commitment to providing high-quality services throughout the years. They encourage us to enhance the unique experiences we offer our passengers while maintaining the highest standards of safety and hygiene.”

As Bangkok Airways celebrates its 55th anniversary in an industry that remains fiercely competitive and challenging, the airline pledges to ensure that every journey with them stands out as exceptional. As ‘Asia’s Boutique Airline,’ they aim to elevate Thailand’s aviation industry to global standards while pursuing sustainable approaches to progress.

