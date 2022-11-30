North East Thailand Times

News From Thailand's North Eastern Provinces. From buriramtimes.com. Sponsored by William Property Co. Ltd

Thailand News

Bangkok Ranks 6th Out Of 50 Cities Worldwide

ByRobert Haines

Nov 30, 2022

image.jpeg

 

By Adam Judd

 

Bangkok ranks 6th out of 50 cities in the Expat City Ranking 2022, performing best for personal finance and worst for working abroad and quality of life.

– In 2022, Valencia (1st), Dubai, Mexico City, Lisbon, Madrid, Bangkok, Basel, Melbourne, Abu Dhabi, and  Singapore (10th) are the top 10 cities for ex-pats to live in.

 

– On the other hand, ex-pats consider Johannesburg (50th), Frankfurt, Paris, Istanbul, Hong Kong,  Hamburg, Milan, Vancouver, Tokyo, and Rome (41st) the world’s worst cities to live in.

Bangkok ranks 6th out of 50 in the Expat City Ranking 2022 by  InterNations, the world’s largest ex-pat community with over 4.5 million members.

 

The city excels when it comes to both Personal Finance and the Ease of Settling In, ranking among the top 5 in both indices. While it gets somewhat mixed results in the Expat Essentials Index (22nd) — ex-pats find it easy to find housing but are unhappy with the digitization and local bureaucracy — Bangkok performs worst for both the Quality of Life and Working Abroad.

 

The Expat City Ranking is based on the annual Expat Insider survey by InterNations. It is one of the most extensive surveys about living and working abroad, with 11,970 respondents in 2022. A total of  50 cities around the globe are featured this year, offering in-depth information about five areas of ex-pat life: Quality of Life, Ease of Settling In, Working Abroad, Personal Finance, and the new Expat  Essentials Index, which covers digital life, admin topics, housing, and language.

 

Expats Enjoy Life without Monetary Concerns

Bangkok ranks 6th out of 50 cities in the Expat City Ranking 2022 and 2nd worldwide in the Personal  Finance Index. Expats are not only happy with the general cost of living (69% vs. 45% globally), but affordability is also a highlight in the Expat Essentials Index (22nd).

 

(Source: – Asean Now)

By Robert Haines

Related Post

Thailand News

Damning English Survey Ranking Leaves Thailand Almost Rock Bottom In The World – Singapore And Philippines Lead Way In Asia

Nov 27, 2022 Robert Haines
Thailand News

Your Essential Guide To Thailand’s New Driving License Points System

Nov 22, 2022 Robert Haines
Thailand News

PayPal No Longer Available To Foreigners In Thailand

Nov 11, 2022 Robert Haines

You missed

Ubon Ratchathani

More Ancient Cave Paintings Found In Ubon Ratchathani

Nov 30, 2022 Robert Haines
Thailand News

Bangkok Ranks 6th Out Of 50 Cities Worldwide

Nov 30, 2022 Robert Haines
Weather

Meteorological Dept Forecasts Strong Cold Winds From Dec 2

Nov 30, 2022 Robert Haines
Thailand News

Damning English Survey Ranking Leaves Thailand Almost Rock Bottom In The World – Singapore And Philippines Lead Way In Asia

Nov 27, 2022 Robert Haines