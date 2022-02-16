Bangkok Set For Official Change Of Name To “Krung Thep Maha Nakhon”

It is expected that a decision will be made to officially change the name of Bangkok to Krung Thep Maha Nakhon.

Ministers are expected to rubber stamp the request from the Royal Academy, reported Thai Rath.

Henceforth the old name of Bangkok will just appear in brackets.

The academy felt that this would be more modern and in line with real usage.

Krung Thep Maha Nakhon will be the official English spelling from now on.

This means Great City of Angels and is used by Thais to refer to their capital usually shortened to Krung Thep.

Thais only use the word Bangkok when addressing foreigners who mostly don’t understand the name they use.

The full name of Bangkok, that starts with Krung Thep Maha Nakhon goes on to have about 145-150 letters in English script and is widely recognised as the longest placename in the world.

Here is one version:

Krungthepmahanakhon Amon Rattanakosin Mahinthara Yuthaya Mahadilok Phop Noppharat Ratchathani Burirom Udomratchaniwet Mahasathan Amon Phiman Awatan Sathit Sakkathatiya Witsanukam Prasit.

The name can be learned by going to YouTube and singing along to a hit song by Asanee/Wasan, notes ASEAN NOW’s cultural affairs correspondent.

